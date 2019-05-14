Market Wrap, May 14: Sensex jumps 227 pts, Nifty over 11,200

Benchmark indices snapped their nine-day losing streak, helped by gains in Reliance, ITC. and State Bank of India, to end Tuesday's volatile session with gains.

The S&P ended the day 228 points, or 0.61 per cent, higher at 37,319, with Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, Vedanta, IndusInd Bank, and State Bank of India among the top gainers. Of the 30 BSE constituents, 14 ended in the red.

The broader Nifty50 index finished 74 points, or 0.66 per cent, higher at 11,222. About 897 stocks advanced and 875 shares declined on the NSE.

Among sectoral indices, only IT index ended the day in red, down 1.2 per cent, while the PSU Bank index made the maximum gain, up almost 3 per cent, while index also rose 1.5 per cent.

In the broader market, the rose 88 points, or 0.62 per cent, at 14,213, while the was up 42 points, or 0.30 per cent, at 13,844 level.

BUZZING STOCKS

Shares of Tata Steel traded lower for the ninth straight day on Tuesday, down 0.39 per cent on the BSE, at Rs 462.75 apiece. The stock has been falling ever since concerns over the European Commission's (EC) likely rejection for the proposed joint venture between the company's European arm and ThyssenKrupp surfaced.

Jet Airways (India) slumped 7.42 per cent to Rs 129.10 on the BSE on Tuesday on a report that Etihad Airways had put in stiff conditions in its bid that includes substantial write down of the Rs 9,000-crore loan.