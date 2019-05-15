Market Wrap, May 15: Sensex, Nifty end lower after last hour selloff

Benchmark indices ended with losses, dragged down by metal stocks, on Wednesday due to last hour sell-off after a volatile session.

India VIX, the gauge for voltality, rose 5.4 per cent during the day.

The benchmark S&P dipped 204 points, or 0.55 per cent, at 37,115, with HDFC, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, and YES Bank weighing the indice down. Out of the 30 constituents of BSE, 25 ended in the red.

The broader Nity50 index ended 65 points, or 0.58 per cent, lower to settle at 11,157. About 1,084 stocks declined and 659 advanced on the NSE.

Among sectoral indices, all but two indices in the red, with Media index and Metal indices plummeting 3.74 per cent and 2.1 per cent, respectively.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE MidCap slipped 95 points, or 0.67 per cent, at 14,117, while the S&P BSE SmallCap ended the day 62 points, or 0.45 per cent, lower at 13,782.

Buzzing stock

Jet Airways (India) shares slipped 4.18 per cent to Rs 123.70 on Wednesday on the BSE after top executives of the cash-strapped airline resigned with immediate effect.

Shares of Union Bank of India plunged as much as 10.03 per cent to Rs 71.30 apiece in the intra-day trade on Wednesday after the state-run lender said its net loss widened to Rs 3,370 crore in the fourth quarter of 2018-19, mainly on account of higher provisioning. The company had registered a net loss of Rs 2,583.38 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal.