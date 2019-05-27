Market Wrap, May 27: Sensex gains 249 points, Nifty at 11,925

Benchmark indices finished Monday's session at a record closing high, lifted by HDFC twins and

The S&P settled 249 points, or 0.6 per cent, higher at 39,683, with Tata Steel, YES Bank, NTPC, Larsen & Toubro, and Axis Bank among the top gainers. Out of the 30 BSE constituents, 12 ended in the red.

The broader Nifty50 broke past the 11,900-mark to end the day at 11,925, up 81 points, or 0.68 per cent. The market breadth was tilted in favour of buyers. About 1,331 stocks gained and 470 shares declined on the NSE.

Among sectoral indices, eight of the 11 indices finished the session in the green, with Metal, Realty and PSU Bank, all rising over 2 per cent.

The broader fared even better. The gained 1.1 per cent or 169 points to settle at 15,114 levels, while the rose 260 points, or 1.8 per cent, to finish at 14,959.

BUZZING STOCKS

Manpasand Beverages (MBL) shares were on Monday locked in lower circuit, down 20 per cent at Rs 88, on the BSE, with huge sell orders on the counter, after the company’s top management was arrested in a Rs 40 crore Goods and Services Tax (GST) fraud case.

Lupin shares slipped 2.5 per cent to Rs 744.10 on the BSE after the US health regulator classified the inspection of the company's Goa facility as Official Action Indicated (OAI).