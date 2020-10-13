Market Wrap, Oct 13: Here's all that happened in the markets today

The Indian ended flat with a positive bias on Tuesday. Among headline indices, the S&P BSE Sensex ended at 40,626 levels, up 32 points, or 0.08 per cent and the Nifty50 index settled at 11,934.5 levels, up 3.5 points, or 0.03 per cent. The volatility index, India VIX, dropped over 2 per cent to 20.63 levels.

The trend among Nifty sectoral indices was largely negative. Barring Nifty IT and Nifty Metal, all the other indices ended in the red.

In the earnings corner, IT services company Wipro reported a 3.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs 2,465.7 crore for the quarter ended September 2020 (Q2FY21).

Revenue for the company came in at Rs 15,114.5 crore, down 0.07 per cent on a YoY basis. Further, Wipro also announced a buyback of Rs 9,500 crore at Rs 400 per share.

Meanwhile, Infosys and HCL Tech hit their respective fresh record highs during the day ahead of their September quarter result announcement. Infosys is scheduled to release its Q2 numbers tomorrow while HCL Tech will unveil its numbers on Friday, October 16.

Global markets

European shares fell on Tuesday as worries over the coronavirus pandemic overshadowed Chinese trade data that pointed to a buoyant recovery, while the US dollar edged away from a three-week low.

Chinese blue-chip shares also gained 0.3 per cent after dipping early in the day. The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in nearly 50 countries, fell 0.1 per cent.

In commodities, oil prices rebounded, drawing support from robust China data although concerns about waning demand elsewhere and supply resumptions in Norway, the Gulf of Mexico, and Libya weighed.