Multi Commodity Exchange plans to launch spot exchange in base metals

-
ALSO READ
MCX seeks approval from Sebi to re-launch potato futures contracts
MCX to commence trading in base metals futures indices from October 19
MCX sees delivery of 106,814 tns in 5 base metal contracts since Jan 2019
After April fiasco, MCX to allow negative price trading from July 27
The Sebi-CERC turf war over control of trading in energy as a commodity
-
Multi Commodity Exchange of India on Tuesday said it is planning to launch spot exchange in base metals which will help develop and discipline the fragmented physical market and complement bourse's delivery-based futures market.
We don't have a robust spot market and that is one area we will cater in future by setting up a spot exchange which will help us to arrive at a fair price discovery, MCX MD and CEO P S Reddy said in a statement.
The country's largest commodity exchange is a monopoly exchange in delivery-based base metals futures and options.
After delivery of over 1,00,000 tonne of base metals in the last one-and-a-half years, the bourse is planning to introduce the delivery of domestically refined lead futures, currently based on the one traded onthe London Metal Exchange (LME).
Other base metals contracts too are benchmarked against LME.
Reddy said the LME benchmark is not relevant for India.
We should have price discovery based on how and what Indian traders trade, he said adding that MCX is working with Indian lead producers and probably from next financial year it will be ready to allow locally recycled lead with purity of .998 compared with current .999 necessary for LME approved brands.
MCX has already created an infrastructure and logistics to enable the delivery of domestically refined gold,that will help redefine India gold standard and help the country in curbing excessive gold imports and influence global price discovery.
Meanwhile, MCX is also set to launch its second cash-settled index futures in base metals, named Metaldex, with effect from October 19 as its first such product, Bulldex, evoked a good response since launch in August.
Bulldex, an index futures contract on gold and silver in a proportion of 71:29, has been clocking Rs 250-300 crore worth turnover every day since launch, Reddy added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU