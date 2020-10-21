Market Wrap, Oct 21: Here's all that happened in the markets today

-
ALSO READ
Market Wrap, August 4: Sensex gains 748 pts, Nifty at 11,095
Market Wrap, April 27: Here's all that happened in the markets today
Market Wrap, May 5: Here's all that happened in the markets today
Market Wrap, June 5: Here's all that happened in the markets today
Market Wrap, May 4: Here's all that happened in the markets today
-
Metal and realty stocks led from the front in trade on Wednesday - a day that was marked with volatility, with India VIX ending nearly a per cent higher at 22.92 levels.
After a firm start that saw the Nifty50 reclaim the 12,000 mark, the benchmark indices succumbed to profit booking in the noon deals with the S&P BSE Sensex hitting an intra-day low of 40,150 levels.
After a rebound in the final hour, however, the benchmark indices settled higher at close for the fourth consecutive session. The S&P BSE Sensex was at 40,707 levels, up 163 points or 0.4 per cent with PowerGrid, Bharti Airtel, and Tata Steel ending the day as top gainers on the 30-share index. IT counters such as TCS and HCL, on the other hand, ended as top drags.
NSE's Nifty50, on the other hand, ended at 11,938 levels, up 41 points or 0.38 per cent.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE MidCap index closed at 14,808.5 level, up 33 points or 0.23. The S&P BSE SmallCap index, on the other hand, closed at 14,900 level, up 5 points.
Among individual stocks, UltraTech Cement rose 1.8 per cent to Rs 4,630 on the BSE after the company reported robust operating margins at 27 per cent in September quarter, driven by both revenue growth and cost management.
Shares of metal companies rose at the bourses today on expectation of higher demand due to recovery in global economic activity, and China's infrastructure spend. Individually, Jindal Steel and Power and Tata Steel were up 4 per cent, while Hindalco, Vedanta, SAIL, NMDC, Coal India and JSW Steel were up in the range of 2 per cent to 3 per cent on the NSE.
Bajaj Finance ended the day 0.88 per cent lower after reporting a 36 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit at Rs 965 crore for the second quarter of FY21. The NBFC's total consolidated income grew 3 per cent to Rs 6,523 crore during the quarter under review.
Meanwhile, Sebi chairman Ajay Tyagi today said that he sees no merit in increasing the 10 per cent investment cap on a single stock for actively-managed mutual fund (MF) schemes.
And, now a quick look at other top news.
The government, according to a Reuters news report, is reportedly working on the next stimulus package to support the economy amid positive signs of a fall in COVID-19 cases, a senior finance ministry official said on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the Union Cabinet has approved productivity linked bonus and non-productivity linked Bonus for FY20.
Global markets
Global stocks and bond yields rose on Wednesday as Washington moved closer to agreeing a coronavirus stimulus package, pinning the dollar at its lowest for a month. The MSCI world equity index gained 0.1 per cent, buoyed by a half per cent gain for Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU