Market Wrap, Oct 26: Here's all that happened in the markets today

The domestic equity market slipped over 1 per cent on Monday amid across-the-board sell-off and weak global cues.



The S&P BSE Sensex tumbled 540 points, or 1.3 per cent to settle at 40,145.50 levels and the Nifty50 index ended at 11,768, down 163 points, or 1.36 per cent. Bajaj Auto (down 6 per cent), M&M (down 4.5 per cent), and RIL (down nearly 4 per cent) were the top losers on Sensex.



On the other hand, IndusInd Bank gained over 1 per cent on a report that Kotak Mahindra Bank was exploring an all-stock takeover of the bank. Nestle gained nearly 2.5 per cent to emerge as the biggest gainer on the index.



In the broader market, the S&P BSE MidCap index tumbled 1.77 per cent while the S&P BSE SmallCap index fell 0.88 per cent.

On the NSE, all the sectoral indices ended in the red.



Now, let's focus on the buzzing stocks of the day.



Shares of automobiles, mainly two-wheelers, were under pressure on Monday and slipped up to 6 per cent on concerns of festive season failing to boost vehicle demand. Nifty Auto ended over 3% lower.



RIL ended over 4% after Jeff Bezos-led Amazon won a favourable ruling for its plea in Singapore against Kishore Biyani-headed Future Group striking a deal with Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL). Future has been told not to proceed with its sale of shares to RIL till the outcome of the arbitration process, according to reports.



Now, a look at the global



European stocks sank on Monday, as Italy and Spain imposed fresh restrictions to control a resurgence in coronavirus cases, while shares in German heavyweight SAP slumped 20 per cent after it cut its 2020 outlook.



China stocks, too, ended lower, dragged down by the consumer sector.



In commodities, oil prices fell 3 per cent on Monday, extending last week’s losses as growing cases of Covid-19 in the United States and Europe raised worries about crude demand, while the prospect of increased supply also hurt sentiment.