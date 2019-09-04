Market Wrap, Sept 04: Sensex climbs 162 pts, Maruti skids 4%

>> Market recovers after 2% slide in the previous session, Sensex climbs 162 points;

>> Auto major Maruti to stop production at Gurugram, Manesar plants for two days; and

>> Silver opens above Rs 50,000 a kg in Mumbai, gold at Rs 39,000-plus

Buying in select blue-chip counters such as HDFC twins, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India (SBI) and Infosys helped benchmark indices to settle in the positive territory on Wednesday. The broader market sentiment, however, remained subdued amid disappointing macro data, continuous decline in auto sales and weak global cues.

The S&P BSE Sensex gained 162 points or 0.44 per cent to settle at 36,725, with Bharti Airtel (up 3 per cent) being the top gainer and Maruti (down 4 per cent) the biggest loser.

On NSE, the benchmark Nifty50 index closed at 10,845, up 47 points or 0.43 per cent. Out of 50 constituents, 30 advanced while 20 declined.

India VIX, the volatility gauge, slipped around 5 per cent to 17.22-mark.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE MidCap index added 18 points, or 0.14 per cent, to end at 13,264 levels, while the S&P BSE SmallCap index closed at 12,406, up 36 points or 0.29 per cent.

Among individual stocks, Sun Pharma ended over 3 per cent down at Rs 426.40 apiece on the BSE after reports suggested that Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has ordered a forensic audit against the company to look into allegations of financial irregularities and lapses in corporate governance standards.

And, now let's take a look at the global -

Stocks followed a firmer Chinese lead on Wednesday after a report showed growth in the country’s service sector accelerating despite broader economic headwinds, while the pound halted its decline on hopes a no-deal Brexit may yet be averted. The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.3 per cent while the blue-chip CSI300 index gained 0.25 per cent. MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan snapped two days of losses and gained 0.6 per cent.