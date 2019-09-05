Market Wrap, Sept 05: Indices end on a flat note, Sensex sheds 80 points

Headlines:

>> end Thursday's session on a flat note, Sensex sheds 80 pts;

>> No plan to ban petrol, diesel vehicles, says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari; and

>> JSW Steel's Rs 19,700-crore bid for Bhushan Power & Steel gets NCLT nod

Ignoring firm global cues, the domestic equity market ended Thursday's session on flat note. The S&P BSE Sensex lost 80 points or 0.22 per cent to end at 36,644 while NSE's Nifty50 index settled at 10,848, up 3 points or 0.03 per cent with 34 constituents advancing and 16 declining.

On the sectoral front, realty stocks bled the most, followed by financial services counters. The Nifty Realty index slipped nearly 2 per cent to end at 256 levels. On the contrary, auto stocks gained the most.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE MidCap index ended at 13,283 levels, up 19 points, or 0.15 per cent, and the S&P BSE SmallCap index gained 90 points or 0.72 per cent to settle at 12,496.

Market breadth remained in favour of bulls as out of 2,585 companies traded on BSE, 1,451 advanced and 989 declined while 145 scrips remained unchanged.

Shares of Oil and Natural Gas (ONGC) ended over 5 per cent higher after India's foreign secretary said on Wednesday that India and Russia are targeting $30 billion of annual trade by 2025. The two countries announced deals in sectors including energy, defence and shipping after a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an economic forum in Russia.

Tata Motors zoomed over 8 per cent after its British arm Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) said it plans to launch 30 new or revamped vehicles in China in the next two years, seeking to build on a recent recovery in sales in the world's biggest auto market.

European shares jumped to fresh one-month highs after of US-China talks set for early October raised hopes of a de-escalation in their trade war before it further damages the world economy. The rally followed gains in Asia, with MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gaining as much as 1.08 per cent to reach its highest since August 2. US stock futures reversed early losses and rose 0.5 per cent.