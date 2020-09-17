Market Wrap, Sept 17: Here's all that happened in the markets today

The domestic stock market ended nearly 1 per cent lower on Thursday amid weak global cues. Global slipped despite the US Federal Reserve saying it would keep interest rates near zero. Further, geopolitical tensions, too, weighed on the investor sentiment.



The S&P BSE Sensex today fell 323 points, or 0.82 per cent to settle at 38,980. Of 30 constituents, 26 declined and the rest four advanced. Bajaj Finserv (down over 2 per cent) ended as the biggest loser on the index while HCL Tech (up over 2 per cent) was the top gainer.

NSE's Nifty50 settled at 11,516, down 88 points, or 0.76 per cent. India VIX gained over 2 per cent to 20 levels.

On the sectoral front, Nifty Realty index slipped the most - down 1.68 per cent to 222.5 levels. Nifty Metal index cracked around 1.4 per cent to 2,363 levels. Nifty Bank fell 1 per cent while the Nifty PSU Bank index dropped over 1 per cent. On the other hand, Nifty Pharma settled 0.39 per cent higher at 11,735 levels.

Among individual stocks, HCL Tech entered the list of top-10 most valuable companies in India after the stock rose nearly 4 per cent to Rs 817 during the day. Shares of the company settled at Rs 808, up over 2 per cent on the BSE.

Shares of Happiest Minds Technologies (HMT) made a stellar debut at the bourses on Thursday as investors' money more-than-doubled after the stock ended at Rs 371, a 123 per cent higher against its issue price of Rs 166 per share on the bourses.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE MidCap index settled 0.24 per cent higher at 15,009 levels while the S&P BSE SmallCap index lost 0.53 per cent to end at 15,350 levels.