Market Wrap, Sept 18: Here's all that happened in the markets today

Erasing all their morning gains, the benchmark indices ended in the negative territory on Friday due to selling in the financial counters.

The S&P BSE Sensex ended 134 points, or 0.34 per cent lower at 38,846 with HDFC Bank (down over 2 per cent) being the biggest loser and Bharti Airtel (up around 4 per cent) the top gainer. HDFC Bank, HDFC, Infosys, and Hindustan Unilever (HUL) were among the major contributors to the index's loss.

NSE's Nifty settled at 11,505, up 11 points, or 0.10 per cent. India VIX fell nearly a per cent to 19.93 levels.

On a weekly basis, both Sensex and Nifty ended flat.

Meanwhile, pharma stocks gained big in the trade. The Nifty Pharma index jumped 5 per cent to 12,321 levels with all the 10 constituents advancing. Dr Reddy's hit a record high of Rs 5,496.95 during the trade after the company said it has settled its patent litigation with Celgene for the latter's cancer drug capsules. The stock settled at Rs 5,306, up 10 per cent on the NSE.



On the other hand, financial stocks declined. The Nifty Bank index ended over 1 per cent lower at 22,031 levels while the Nifty PSU Bank index lost 1.62 per cent to 1,386.60 levels.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE MidCap index ended 0.26 per cent higher at 15,048 while the S&P BSE SmallCap index ended 0.32 per cent lower at 15,300.