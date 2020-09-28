Market Wrap, Sept 28: Here's all that happened in the markets today

The domestic stock market ended over 1.5 per cent higher on Monday, lifted by across-the-board gain.

Among headline indices, the S&P BSE Sensex jumped 593 points, or 1.59 per cent to 38,982 levels. Of 30 constituents, 27 advanced and the rest 3 (Nestle India, Infosys, and Hindustan Unilever) declined. The Nifty50 index reclaimed the 11,200-mark to settle at 11,228, up 177 points, or 1.6 per cent. India VIX dropped over 5 per cent to 19.57 levels.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE MidCap index rallied 2.68 per cent to 14,721 while the S&P BSE SmallCap index ended at 14,863.25, down 368 points, or 2.54 per cent.

On the NSE, all the sectoral indices ended in the green. Nifty Bank gained 3.26 per cent to 21,665.50 levels while Nifty Metal index rose nearly 3 per cent to 2,237 levels.





Shares of multiplex companies, PVR and Inox Leisure, were trading firm in the morning deals on Monday as West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Saturday that cinema halls and open-air theatres will be allowed to operate in the state from October 1 with a limited number of participants.

Cinema halls have remained shut since the nationwide coronavirus lockdown began in late March.



Shares of tyre manufactures were in focus with Balkrishna Industries surging 9 per cent to hit a record high of Rs 1,481 on the BSE on Monday on the back of heavy volumes. Optimism was seen on the counter on expectation of healthy demand and margin outlook. The stock surpassed its previous high of Rs 1,467.80 touched on August 29, 2018.