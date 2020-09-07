Market Wrap, Sept 7: Here's all that happened in the markets today

The domestic stock market ended Monday's range-bound session on a flat note. While select financial and auto counters slipped in the trade, FMCG, IT stocks and Reliance Industries (RIL) witnessed buying.

The S&P BSE Sensex today ended at 38,417, up 60 points, or 0.16 per cent, with Hindustan Unilever (HUL) being the top gainer and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), down over 3 per cent, the biggest loser.

The Nifty50 index, meanwhile, ended at 11,355, up 21 points, or 0.19 per cent. India VIX declined nearly 2.5 per cent to 21.6 levels.

Among sectoral indices on the NSE, the Nifty Auto index fell nearly 0.5 per cent to 7,958 levels while Nifty Bank settled at 22,945, down 0.3 per cent. Nifty Realty index ended around 1 per cent lower at 218 levels. On the other hand, Nifty IT and Nifty FMCG ended 0.57 per cent higher each.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE MidCap settled at 14,702, down 0.8 per cent while the S&P BSE SmallCap index ended 0.2 per cent lower at 14,573.48.

Buzzing stocks

SpiceJet ended 2.5 per cent lower on the BSE at Rs 52.3, but recovered from an intra-day low of Rs 51.60 on Monday, after the Delhi High Court asked cash-strapped airline to deposit within six weeks an additional Rs 243 crore in connection with a share-transfer dispute with ex-promoter Kalanithi Maran, owner of Sun group. READ MORE

Continuing their northward movement, shares of Astrazeneca Pharma India hit a fresh record high of Rs 4,669.90 on the BSE in the intra-day session. The stock settled at Rs 4,588.85, up 18 per cent.

Shares of Tata Motors Differential Voting Rights (DVRs) rallied 11 per cent to Rs 62.50 during the day after its promoter Tata Sons acquired more than 5 million shares, worth Rs 30 crore, via open market on Friday. The stock ended at Rs 61.90, up over 10.5 per cent.