RBI Policy: Are central bank's inflation & GDP targets too 'optimistic'?

'Lukewarm' is how one can interpret D-Street's reaction to the RBI policy outcome today even when the MPC stuck to the script. Focus on delivering growth, efforts to contain inflation within band, liquidity measures and even support to the stress sectors -- the RBI gave it all. Yet the Street remained unconvinced.

Was it expecting the RBI to pull some drastic measures or is it unconvinced about the central bank's ability to pull a balancing act between inflation and growth concerns? And can the liquidity boost announced for the high contact sectors like tourism and hotels actually help these stressed sectors?

In this special podcast by Business Standard, G Chokkalingam, Founder and Managing Director at Equinomics Research and Sujan Hajra, Chief Economist and Executive Director at Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers assess Street's reaction to RBI policy, how achievable do RBI's growth and inflation targets look and can the additional liquidity measures help to relieve stress in the sectors hit by Covid 2.0. Listen in!