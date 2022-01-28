Somasundaram PR on how gold demand will pan out in 2022

-
Q1: Can you shed some light on how the gold demand globally and in India has played out in the December quarter and in calendar year 2021? Ans:
- Global rise in demand led by consumers’ appetite
- Lack of spending avenues, softer gold prices saw consumers turn to gold
- Indian demand exceeded estimates in the December 2021 quarter
- Pent-up demand got released in 2021
- 2013 saw the best quarterly demand till now; 2021 even beat that
- Gold price was 40% lower in 2013 compared to the current level
- Higher savings, increased mobility and affordability to aid demand rise in 2022
- Interest rates/ real interest rates, inflation to fuel demand rise in 2022
- December quarter proves conventional wisdom about gold that as a safe-haven asset
- Gold demand may go back to pre-pandemic and pre-demonetisation levels in 2022
- ETF demand: Inflow of 9 tonnes in India
- Global central bank demand was healthy in 2021 and expected be so in 2022
