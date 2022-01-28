JUST IN
Somasundaram PR on how gold demand will pan out in 2022

The demand for gold jewellery hit a six-year high in 2021. Business Standard caught up with Somasundaram PR, Regional CEO, India, World Gold Council, to understand how the demand may pan out in 2022

Puneet Wadhwa  |  New Delhi 

Q1: Can you shed some light on how the gold demand globally and in India has played out in the December quarter and in calendar year 2021? Ans:

  • Global rise in demand led by consumers’ appetite
  • Lack of spending avenues, softer gold prices saw consumers turn to gold
  • Indian demand exceeded estimates in the December 2021 quarter
Q2: Given the US Fed meet outcome and possibility of a hike in rates, how do you see the demand for the yellow metal pan out in 2022? Ans:
  • Pent-up demand got released in 2021
  • 2013 saw the best quarterly demand till now; 2021 even beat that
  • Gold price was 40% lower in 2013 compared to the current level
  • Higher savings, increased mobility and affordability to aid demand rise in 2022
Q3: Can you quantify the demand and price expectation in 2022? Ans:
  • Interest rates/ real interest rates, inflation to fuel demand rise in 2022
  • December quarter proves conventional wisdom about gold that as a safe-haven asset
  • Gold demand may go back to pre-pandemic and pre-demonetisation levels in 2022
Q4: How do you see the global central banks respond to this going ahead? And the gold ETF demand in India and globally? Ans:
  • ETF demand: Inflow of 9 tonnes in India
  • Global central bank demand was healthy in 2021 and expected be so in 2022

First Published: Fri, January 28 2022. 08:00 IST

