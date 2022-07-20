Subsidy withdrawal risk rings warning bell for fertilisers

-
ALSO READ
At current prices, FY23 fertiliser subsidy sufficient for 6-7 mths: Experts
Fertiliser stks prey to subsidy withdrawal risk, high input costs: Analysts
Budget 2022: Steep subsidy sums for food and fertiliser likely
Govt hikes non-urea fertiliser subsidy to Rs 61,000 cr for 6 mths of FY23
Budget 2022: What to expect on bank privatisation, subsidy reforms?
-
India’s import-dependent fertiliser sector is battling elevated prices and supply disruptions of key inputs such as phosphates and potash.
The pain has been aggravated by a depreciating rupee and a global supply crunch from the world’s major exporters Russia and Belarus.
Despite this, investors have continued to lap up fertiliser stocks this year aided by the government’s subsidy support and expectations of a good monsoon.
For instance, shares of Mangalore Chemicals, Coromandel International and Deepak Fertilizers have surged up to 78% so far this year versus a 6% fall in the Sensex and Nifty indices.
Analysts, however, caution that risk of a rollback in subsidy aid is a major threat to the sector.
Speaking to Business Standard, G Chokkalingam, Founder, Equinomics Research says, govt is under pressure to cut down subsidy. Subsidies could be converted into bonds. Delay in payment by govt can create working capital issues, he says. If passing on costs is allowed, demand & profitability will be hit.
These risks further assume significance as the government batted for rationalising non-capital expenditure such as wage, subsidy and interest payments in June.
Besides, high input costs and supply issues reportedly forced state-run Gujarat State Fertilizers to shut its three diammonium phosphate (DAP) units in May.
On Monday, Mangalore Chemicals announced the shutdown of its phosphatic fertiliser plant due to non-availability of phosphoric acid.
Gaurang Shah, Head Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services says good monsoon, govt policy are positive factors. Currently, impact of supply side constraints an issue, he says. Investors need to be cautious in stock-picking from long-term.
That said, IT major Wipro will be on the Street’s radar today ahead of its Q1 results. Analysts expect Wipro’s margins to take a sequential hit of 50 to 70 bps due to wage inflation, while it may report modest revenues.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU