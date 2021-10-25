TMS, Ep 27: BPCL sale, Andrew Holland Q&A, Nykaa IPO, shapes of recovery

Will the government be able to breeze through its privatisation plan after its successful sale of Air India? Privatisation of Bharat Petroleum, its next big-ticket sale, faces a crucial hurdle. It may have to let go of the unofficial price regulation as high crude oil prices threaten to keep potential buyers at bay. What will be the policy implication of the Rs 50,000-crore BPCL sale?

Is too much money chasing too few stocks in Indian Which themes and sectors will do well in the in Samvat 2078? How will the global equity play out? What are the risks to the rally, and are all those risks priced in? Avendus Capital CEO Andrew Holland answers these and more questions in an exclusive interview with Business Standard’s Puneet Wadhwa.

India’s biggest online beauty and wellness products seller will open its this week. Will the issue drive investors away from the secondary markets, which are already reeling from the pressure of rich valuations and taper concerns?

You may have heard that India’s recovery after the coronavirus pandemic is likely to be a K-shaped one instead of a V. And then we also hear about a U-, L-, and even W-shaped recovery. What are these? Well, economic recovery after a recession can be of various types, and these are understood using different letters of the alphabet.

