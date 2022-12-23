JUST IN
Will higher urea subsidy hope boost fertiliser stocks?
What is a Santa Claus rally?
Nifty PSU Bank index tumbles over 5%; IOB, UCO, Central Bank tank 10%
Ingersoll-Rand surges 5% in weak market on Rs 170-crore capex plan
Pharma stocks upbeat amid Covid-19 scare; Divi's, Lupin can gain up to 10%
Stock of this PSU pharma company has zoomed 61% in 3 days on heavy volumes
Abans Holdings makes disappointing debut; tanks 19% below its issue price
71% IPOs of 2022 at premium; will retail investor euphoria sustain in 2023?
Droneacharya Aerial sees stellar debut, lists at 89% premium to issue price
Landmarks Cars makes weak debut; stock lists 7% below issue price
You are here: Home » Markets » News
Business Standard

What is a Santa Claus rally?

Year 2022 was hard on financial markets across the world. But markets usually rally on the last 5 trading days of the year. This is called the Santa Claus rally. Find out more about Santa Claus rally

Topics
Market rally | Financial markets

Team TMS  |  New Delhi 

stock market, markets, trading, nse, bse, sensex, nifty, rally, coronavirus, covid, lockdown

ALSO READ

Can Sensex hit the 65,000 mark in the current rally?

What is a pullback rally?

Broader markets' rally is here to stay

What's powering the rally in Reliance Industries' stock?

Is the worst over for global equity markets?

The year 2022 was hard on financial markets across the world. And now, towards the fag end of this year, as the Christmas is approaching, investors are still clinging to some hope. This time from Santa. Markets usually rally on the last five trading days of the year and the first two of the new year. This phase is called the Santa Claus rally. This podcast decodes it for you.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, December 23 2022. 14:33 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.