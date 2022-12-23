What is a Santa Claus rally?
Year 2022 was hard on financial markets across the world. But markets usually rally on the last 5 trading days of the year. This is called the Santa Claus rally. Find out more about Santa Claus rally
The year 2022 was hard on financial markets across the world. And now, towards the fag end of this year, as the Christmas is approaching, investors are still clinging to some hope. This time from Santa. Markets usually rally on the last five trading days of the year and the first two of the new year. This phase is called the Santa Claus rally. This podcast decodes it for you.
