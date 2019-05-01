JUST IN
What you need to know about the NSE co-location issue

Sebi directed the National Stock Exchange to disgorge Rs 625 crore, along with interest at 12 per cent per annum since 2014, for lapses at its co-location facility

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

The stock market regulator has asked India’s largest stock exchange by traded volume NSE to pay over Rs 1000 crore over a scandal which allowed some brokers to make money through gaining preferential access to the stock exchange servers.

A look at the exchange disclosures shows that it has provided for nearly Rs 2000 crore as provisions, pending directions from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

First Published: Wed, May 01 2019. 14:29 IST

