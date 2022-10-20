Which stocks should you bet on in Samvat 2079?
As we enter Samvat 2079, analysts say the domestic market's outperformance against global peers will sustain as fundamentals of Indian corporate improves. Find out what top brokerages are betting on
Topics
Samvat | Equity markets | Indian indices
https://mybs.in/2b1R2Ng
How does Andrew Holland see markets play out in Samvat 2079?
Indian markets set to post worst Samvat show in 7 yrs; smallcaps outperform
ITC, VIP Ind: Stocks brokerages are betting on for a cracker Samvat 2079
Samvat 2079: What is Muhurat trading? Check date, stock market timing
TMS Ep283: Wheat stocks, asset allocation, Andrew Holland, aircraft lease
Markets witnessed troughs and peaks of volatility in Samvat 2078. Liquidity reversal, policy tightening, the Russia-Ukraine geopolitical crisis and rising inflation were the key triggers behind the volatility.
While the first half of the Samvat saw higher commodity prices of base metals and crude oil, a trend reversal was seen in the second half, due to policy tightening and fears of slowdown in global growth.
Both the frontline indices Nifty50 and the S&P BSE Sensex shed up to 2 per cent since last Diwali. However, they outperformed global peers such as the S&P 500 and the emerging market index, which bled up to 31 per cent.
Going ahead, analysts believe that the outperformance of domestic indices against global peers is sustainable in the long-run.
Neeraj Chadawar, Head - Quantitative Equity Research, Axis Securities, says India’s macro-setup is a positive. NSE Nifty profitability at all-time high in Q1FY23. India’s outperformance sustainable in Samvat 2079.
Technical charts suggest that the Nifty50 and the S&P BSE Sensex can reach all-time highs of 21,000 and 65,000 levels, respectively, during the next Samvat.
Against this backdrop, brokerage houses suggest stocks that investors should bet on to re-ignite their portfolio for Samvat 2079.
Brokerage firm SBI Securities suggests investors to bet on HDFC Bank, ITC, Bank of Baroda, United Spirits, Sumitomo Chemicals, and Whirpool India for Samvat 2079, with upside potential in the range of 10 to 19 per cent.
IDBI Capital, on the other hand, advise investors to pick names like Kolte Patil, Mahindra CIE, Tata Power, Blue Dart, with up to 35% upside potential.
Likewise, Axis Securities and ICICI Direct, too, have suggested top picks for Samvat 2079.
As regards today, quarterly results, rupee movement, crude prices and FII flows will dictate market trends.
Besides, investors will closely track the Q2 report card of ITC, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints, Axis Bank and Tata Consumer.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU