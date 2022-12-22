JUST IN
Will the dairy sector see margin relief in FY23?
Will the dairy sector see margin relief in FY23?

Dairy companies have increased product prices several times this year. But the benefits don't seem to accrue. The question facing the dairy sector now is: When will these benefits start kicking in?

Milk Products | Indian markets

Harshita Singh  |  New Delhi 

Turning to the markets now, animal fodder prices have continued to increase this year. It has impacted not just households that depend on cattle rearing but also dairy firms. The high fodder inflation has pushed the input costs for dairy firms.
In a bid to bring down these costs, dairy companies have increased product prices several times this year. But the benefits don’t seem to accrue. The big question facing the dairy sector now is: When will these benefits start kicking in?

First Published: Thu, December 22 2022. 15:28 IST
