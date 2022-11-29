Will the rally in the broader markets continue?

Foreign portfolio investors returned to Dalal Street after over two months, pumping over 31,000 crore rupees into domestic stocks till November 25th. Domestic investors have also moved past inflation and rate-hike worries, which is enabling benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices to continue to scale fresh highs. This bullish momentum has spread to the broader markets, too. But, will it sustain? We find out in this segment of the podcast