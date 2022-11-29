JUST IN
Will the rally in the broader markets continue?

Investors have moved past inflation and rate-hike worries, thus enabling Sensex and Nifty indices to scale new highs. But will this momentum, which has also spread to the broader markets, sustain?

Puneet Wadhwa & Avdhut Bagkar  |  New Delhi 

    • Foreign portfolio investors returned to Dalal Street after over two months, pumping over 31,000 crore rupees into domestic stocks till November 25th. Domestic investors have also moved past inflation and rate-hike worries, which is enabling benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices to continue to scale fresh highs. This bullish momentum has spread to the broader markets, too. But, will it sustain? We find out in this segment of the podcast

    First Published: Tue, November 29 2022. 11:31 IST
