JUST IN
VA Tech Wabag surges 10% in two days, nears 52-week high on stable outlook
Valuation, capital gains tax treatment key risks for the market: Analysts
Laurus Labs hits 52-week low, tanks 7% on margin concerns
Stocks to Watch: HCL Tech, Lupin, Fusion Micro Fin, Five-Star, NBCC, PNB
MARKET LIVE: Sensex climbs to new high for 4th day, up 200 pts; Metals lead
Indices log new record highs buoyed by RIL; Sensex rises 211 points
Sebi gives nod to appointment of Ramamurthy as MD & CEO of BSE
Over Rs 5,000-cr IPOs may hit mkts in Dec as investor sentiment perks up
Drop in share of advisory assets in PMS funds during past 12 months
Blocked 700 crypto accounts between April-Sep over irregularities: WazirX
You are here: Home » Markets » News
Laurus Labs hits 52-week low, tanks 7% on margin concerns
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Valuation, capital gains tax treatment key risks for the market: Analysts

The government, reports suggest, may rationalise long-term capital gains tax (LTCG) structure by bringing parity between similar asset classes

Topics
Market Outlook | Union Budget | Market rally

Puneet Wadhwa  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

After a sharp rally in the Indian markets from their June 2022 low, risks are now emerging in the form of high valuations, moderation in growth amid recession across major economies, said analysts. However, they believe the Indian markets will be able to tide over this uncertain short-term phase amid volatility.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Market Outlook

First Published: Tue, November 29 2022. 10:27 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.