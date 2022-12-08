Decoded: What is an Equity Linked Savings Scheme?
If you wish to save to save taxes, some experts might suggest you invest in ELSS. But what are these? Listen to this podcast to know.
While markets may not be too worried about recession or inflation, there is something that you should be concerned about. And that is saving. Or saving to save taxes. Some experts might suggest you invest in fixed-income securities, there are others who may ask you to also look at Equity Linked Savings Schemes to save on taxes. What exactly are Equity Linked Savings Schemes? Listen to this podcast to know.
