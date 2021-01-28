Things you should keep in mind before investing directly in foreign markets

-
Introduction: Indian investors have been investing in international mutual funds for about seven years or more now. But over the past couple of years, many platforms have become available that allow you to invest directly in US stocks and ETFs. Interest in such direct investing is growing now.
Why do Indian investors need to invest in foreign equities at all? The costs involved when you invest directly in foreign markets? What are some of the precautions that direct investors in foreign equities need to exercise?
In this podcast, Sanjay Kumar Singh, Senior Assistant Editor at Business Standard explains the pros and cons of the direct investment route
