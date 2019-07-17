BS on Ground podcast: Is this it for Dhoni, or is there more?

As curtains fell on with England finally lifting the trophy for the first time on a final that technically ended in a tie, there have been questions, apprehensions and concerns over what's next for India cricket team and MS Dhoni in particular.

Despite playing his part up to an extent, Dhoni was off colour throughout the tournament and that brings into the picture that one questions that critics love to ask -- Is it time?

There can be numerous arguments on this but as things stand, the 'captain cool' may now have to consider passing the gloves to a suitable successor.\

But it's not just Dhoni, even the Indian middle order couldn't fare well in this World Cup and this puts more pressure on Virat Kohli and team management to pick a stable side and give players more chances to cement their place.

Although the reported rift in the Indian camp can be avoided for now, considering it's natural for such reports to come to the fore after World Cup exit, but it does leave the space for one to see how nonplussed the skipper and management have been when it comes to fixing the middle-order woes, and the players have been without a definite role.

