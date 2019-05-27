JUST IN
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Who are the favourites?

Host Ankur Bhardwaj speaks to Dhruv Munjal as the world gets ready for the ICC World Cup 2019 about to get under way in England later this week

New Delhi 

The General Election is behind us and India can now focus on what is really important, the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. India last won the trophy in 2011. Can it bring it back home? Who are the favourites this world cup and who are the players to watch out for.

In the latest episode of BS On Ground, host Ankur Bhardwaj puts these questions to feature writer, Dhruv Munjal. Tune-in to the podcast for the details.

