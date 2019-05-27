ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Who are the favourites?

The General Election is behind us and India can now focus on what is really important, the ICC 2019. India last won the trophy in 2011. Can it bring it back home? Who are the favourites this and who are the players to watch out for.

In the latest episode of BS On Ground, host Ankur Bhardwaj puts these questions to feature writer, Dhruv Munjal. Tune-in to the podcast for the details.

Subscribe to Business Standard On Ground and Business Standard podcasts on Spotify, Google Podcasts or Apple Podcasts for the latest from the world of sports, economy, business, markets or politics.