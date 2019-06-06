ICC Cricket World Cup: Early observations and India's chances this time

-
The ICC World Cup 2019 started on a high note, with hosts England handing South Africa not only a defeat but such broken nerves that they have yet to recover fully.
As expected, most participating teams had an eventful week. Australia managed to get the better of Afghanistan, but not without a fightback from the newbies. Sri Lanka disappointed with their performance in both of their first two matches. Pakistan crumbled under pressure in their first match but did not take too long to bounce back and show their mettle. India, when they finally began their belated campaign, they beat South Africa to start on a high.
Among the main points of discussion this World Cup are bouncy English pitches and limited swing. At the same time, spinners like Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa and Mohammad Nabi have shown that it's not just about pace this time.
Overall, teams like Bangladesh, West Indies, and Afghanistan have stood out in the first week, in spite of favourites England, Australia and India.
In this BS on Ground podcast, the members of the BS Sports Team discuss the start of India’s campaign on a winning note, and also dwell on the possibilities in the coming week: A much bigger challenge awaits India as they would play against Australia and New Zealand next week.
