Bumrah and Rabada are world's best right now: Hashim Amla

and Rabada are the two premier fast bowlers in the world because of their skill level and ability to bowl in any situation, said veteran opener

Both the fast bowlers were impressive during Wednesday's game but the Indian came out trumps with his 2 for 35 in 10 overs including Amla's wicket.

"Bumrah and KG are the two best bowlers in world right now. They have pace, accuracy and can bowl at any stage of the game. Both and are fortunate to have them," Amla said at the mixed zone.

He had been dismissed a few times by Bumrah but he denied that it plays on his mind.

"Bumrah is a helluva bowler and that's what good bowlers do but I don't think they play on your mind as such as you need to assess the pitch and play accordingly. If you can't then you watch the game from the change room," the veteran batsman said.

Amla admitted that didn't expect the conditions to be this seamer friendly.

"I don't think anyone anticipated the wicket to be what it was. We expected it to be a bit more high scoring. That's why we included an attacking option in left arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi but it turned out to be more seamer friendly which we hadn't anticipated."



Three back-to-back defeat demands introspection and that's what they are trying to do right now.

"There is no rocket science answer to this. Obviously we would now introspect for a day or two as to what went wrong. Once we have done that, we need to go back to the drawing board, reassess and try to execute that in training," he said.

Hoping against hope, Amla believes that South Africa's worst start in their history would help them turn the clock considering they have not won earlier editions despite starting well.

"Very disappointing to have lost, Especially three in a row. In earlier World Cups we have played really well but never won the tournament. This could be the other way round.

"Imagine that, where we start badly and then play our better now. Obviously we need to win five or six games and hopefully we can do that," Amla added.

