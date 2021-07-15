Tokyo Olympics amid pandemic: What happens if an athlete tests positive

-
Olympics are set to open on July 23. However, host city Tokyo entered a new state of emergency on Monday, less than two weeks before the Games open. The Indian sailing team on Tuesday became the first contingent from the country to arrive in Tokyo for the Olympics. The sailing competition starts on July 25. For the first time in history, a record four sailors will represent India at the Games.
Delegations from various countries started to arrive in Japan at the beginning of July for pre-Games camps, with over 2,200 expected to enter the country through this week. Daily coronavirus testing and the wearing of masks are among the strict precautions that will be enforced on all athletes and officials during their stay at the Athletes' Village.
Now, the International Olympic Committee, in association with international sports federations, has published Sport-Specific Regulations (SSR) to determine how the impact of a confirmed positive Covid-19 case would be managed in competition formats and structures. Based on this, the principles will be reflected on a sport-by-sport basis if there is a confirmed Covid-19 case.
