Olympics 2021: Badminton full schedule, match time, live telecast in India

India would expect a medal in Badminton in Tokyo Olympics 2021, considering how the likes of Saina Nehwal, P V Sindhu, and others have set the bar in Summer games before. Nehwal failed to qualify though for the Tokyo Olympics 2021, which was delayed by a year due to Covid-19. Now, India’s hope would be pinned on Sindhu who would look to repeat her Rio Olympics success. Sindhu won silver medal in 2016 Rio Olympics as she was defeated by Carolina Marin in the final.
Badminton was included first included in Olympics during 1992 Barcelona Summer Games.
Overall 172 shuttlers across five categories, including men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles, and mixed doubles, will compete for the coveted medal at the Olympics.
Indian shuttlers in Olympics 2021
For India, Saina Nehwal was the first shuttler to bring an Olympic medal in 2012 followed by P V Sindhu in the next Summer games.
While the 2012 London bronze medallist Saina Nehwal will not be a part of India's team in Tokyo, four shuttlers will represent India -- PV Sindhu, B Sai Praneeth, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, and Chirag Shetty.
India’s Badminton schedule in Olympics 2021
Women’s singles
World champion PV Sindhu will open her Tokyo Olympics campaign against Polikarpova Ksenia of Israel on July 25. Sindhu has been clubbed in an easy Group J, also comprising Hong Kong's Cheung Ngan Yi.
Ngan Yi is ranked 34th in the world while Polikarpova is 58th. World number 7 Sindhu is seeded sixth in the tournament.
Men’s singles
In men's singles, B Sai Praneeth will face Misha Zilberman of Israel in his opening Group D match on the first day of competitions on July 24.
In the singles, the top player from every group will advance to the knock-out round.
Men’s doubles
The world no. 10 men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Ranki Reddy and Chirag Shetty will take on Chinese Taipei duo of Lee Yang and Wng Chi-Lin in their opening Group A match.
Tokyo Olympics 2021: Badminton finals date
The group stage matches for Badminton will be played from July 24. The mixed doubles final will be held on July 30 while the men's doubles final will be held on July 31, 2021. The women's singles final will be held on August 1 while the women's doubles match will be held on August 2, 2021 followed by men's singles final on same day.
India Badminton matches schedule for Tokyo Olympics 2021
|Match Date
|Start Time
|Location
|Event
|Matches
|24-Jul
|8:50 am IST
|Musashino Forest Sport Plaza BDM Court 2
|Men's Doubles Group Play Stage- Group D
|LEE Yang/WANG Chi-Lin vs RANKIREDDY Satwiksairaj/SHETTY Chirag
|24-Jul
|9:30 am IST
|Musashino Forest Sport Plaza BDM Court 2
|men's singles Group Play Stage- Group D
|B. Sai Praneeth vs ZILBERMAN Misha
|25-Jul
|7:10 am IST
|Musashino Forest Sport Plaza BDM Court 2
|Women's Singles Group Play Stage
|PV Sindhu (IND) vs Polikarpova Ksenia (ISR)
