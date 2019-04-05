Huge discount, cashback on iPhone XR: Know how much it will cost you now

-
There's finally some good news if you are looking to buy one of the latest iPhones. Starting today, Apple will start selling the iPhone XR at a price of Rs. 59,90 as compared to the earlier price of Rs 76,900. Not just this, under this limited time offer, HDFC debit and credit card holders will be eligible for 10 percent additional cash back which brings the effective price in India down to an attractive Rs. 53,900.This is for the entry level iPhone XR (64GB variant) To know more about the discount offered on other variants and why apple has finally reduced the selling price of its phones, tune in to this podcast.
