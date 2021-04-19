WhatsApp Pink: This link can hack your smartphone, gain access, steal data

users have been receiving links on their phones which claims that it can turn the instant messaging application's theme from its trademark green to pink. Additionally, the link also promises new features.



Cyber experts have warned users of the messaging application to refrain from clicking on any such link. According to experts, clicking on the link claiming to be an official update from will hack users phone and they may lose access to their

So what should you do if you get the link? You shouldn't open this link, and if you do it may mean hackers are able to access your phone. analysts are advising users to stay away from such a link.



