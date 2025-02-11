Business Standard

Will AAP survive in Punjab? BJP and Congress claim party in crisis

Will AAP survive in Punjab? BJP and Congress claim party in crisis

AAP's Punjab government faces turbulence as BJP sees its fall coming and Congress accuses Kejriwal of consolidating power amid widening internal rifts

Arvind Kejriwal is set to meet Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, state ministers, and AAP MLAs in Delhi today (Photo: PTI)

Days after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) faced a crushing defeat in the Delhi Assembly election, the party’s national convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is set to meet Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, state ministers, and AAP MLAs in Delhi today. This high-profile meeting comes amid growing speculation about internal dissent within AAP’s Punjab unit and rumours of a potential political shake-up in the state.
 

Is the Punjab govt on shaky ground? 

The upcoming meeting follows reports suggesting that cracks are widening within AAP’s Punjab leadership. Some MLAs are reportedly discontented with the party’s functioning and are considering their political futures. However, AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang dismissed these claims, calling Tuesday’s meeting a “routine strategy session”.
 
 
“A party is a continuous process. Feedback from all units is taken to shape future strategies. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, along with AAP MLAs, will meet Arvind Kejriwal to discuss the way forward,” Kang said.
 
Despite this reassurance, sources told news agency PTI that discussions will revolve around AAP’s defeat in Delhi and the road ahead for Punjab’s 2027 Assembly elections.
 

BJP’s take: ‘AAP’s Punjab govt won’t last’ 

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which swept AAP out of power in Delhi by securing 48 out of 70 seats, is now predicting the downfall of the AAP government in Punjab as well.

“This is just the beginning of AAP’s end. The Punjab government is weak, and the internal dissent is clear. Just like in Delhi, people in Punjab will reject AAP’s false promises,” a senior BJP leader stated.
 
With Punjab being the only state where AAP holds power, the BJP is closely watching the unfolding developments, confident that the party will struggle to hold onto its stronghold.
 

Congress: ‘Kejriwal’s Punjab takeover in the works’ 

Congress leaders have also weighed in, alleging that Kejriwal’s growing influence over Punjab’s governance could lead to a political coup within his party.
 
Speculation is rife that Kejriwal is considering contesting from the vacant Ludhiana Assembly seat, which could pave the way for him to take a more active role in Punjab’s government. 
In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, AAP won a historic landslide with 92 out of 117 seats. However, its recent loss in Delhi has raised concerns about the party’s ability to maintain stability in Punjab. With BJP aggressively expanding in the state and Congress eyeing a comeback, Tuesday’s meeting could be a turning point for AAP’s future.

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 11:09 AM IST

