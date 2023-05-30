Every decision guided by desire to improve lives of people: PM on 9 years

On the occasion of 9 years' completion of the Modi govt, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said his every decision has been guided by the desire to improve the lives of people.
"Every decision made, every action taken, has been guided by the desire to improve the lives of people. We will keep working even harder to build a developed India," he tweeted.
BJP plans to celebrate the 9 years of Modi govt with a month-long campaign from Tuesday, PM is scheduled to address a rally in Ajmer in Rajasthan on Wednesday.
He mentioned how his government provided pucca houses under the PM Awas Yojana to over 30 mn families, and built 1.172 bn toilets under Swachh Bharat.
Moreover, he highlighted how the government is fulfilling the aspirations of the youth of the country by building education institutes and training centers, the govt built 252 medical colleges in the last 9 years and trained 137 mn youth under the PM Kaushal Yojana.
"Over the past 9 years, we have strived to uphold the dignity and enhance the livelihoods of India's poorest. Through numerous initiatives, we have transformed millions of lives. Our mission continues - to uplift every citizen and fulfill their dreams," Modi said.
In terms of healthcare, the number of AIIMS increased from 8 to 23 in the last 9 years, "50 crore people covered under Ayushman Bharat for free treatment of Rs 5 lakh annually. Quality medicine available 50% to 90% cheaper at Jan Aushadhi Kendras, saving of Rs 20,000 crore of needy" tweeted PM Modi.
Senior BJP leaders, including Union ministers and chief ministers, had on Monday, highlighted the government's achievements in a nationwide outreach programme.
On the economic front, total exports crossed $750 bn. The govt provided help to more than 100 countries during the Covid pandemic through Vaccine Maltri.
74 new Airports were opened in the last 9 years, the Metro rail network expanded to 20 cities from 5,"Speed of construction of national Highways doubled, more than 53,000 km of highways built.