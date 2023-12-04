Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha's Rajya Sabha membership revoked

Aam Aadmi Party Raghav Chadha's suspension from Rajya Sabha was revoked by Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday

The membership of Chadha was suspended during the Monsoon session of Parliament, was revoked after a motion moved by BJP Member of Parliament GVL Narsimha Rao.

A Privileges Committee meeting of the Rajya Sabha was held in Parliament this afternoon to discuss the suspension matter of the AAP leader.

In a video message, Chadha said "The intervention by the Supreme Court led to the revocation of my suspension (from the Rajya Sabha as a member). The suspension was revoked through a motion moved in the House. I was kept suspended for 115 days, and I could not ask people's questions during the period. Today, I thank the honorable Supreme Court and the Rajya Sabha Chairman."

Chadha was suspended from the Upper House on August 11 this year for "breach of privilege" after complaints.

The MP was accused of not obtaining the consent of five Rajya Sabha MPs before including their names in a select committee.

He was suspended till the Privilege Committee submitted its findings on the allegation against him for forging the signatures of five MPs in a motion related to the Delhi Services Bill in the Rajya Sabha.

Chadha had earlier termed the suspension patently illegal and without the authority of the law.

Faced with suspension, Chadha had moved to the top court, challenging his indefinite suspension from the Upper House.

However, the Supreme Court asked Chadha to meet Jagdeep Dhankhar and tender an unconditional apology.

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra hoped that the chairperson would take a "sympathetic" view of the matter.

The bench recorded the statements of Chadha's lawyer that the MP has no intention to affect the dignity of the House of which he is a member and he will seek an appointment with the Rajya Sabha Chairperson so that he may place an unconditional apology.