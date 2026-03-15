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Home / Politics / AAP announces names of first 14 candidates for Assam assembly polls

AAP announces names of first 14 candidates for Assam assembly polls

AAP announces its first list of 14 candidates for the Assam Assembly elections, with state vice-president Anurupa Dekaraja to contest from Guwahati Central

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

The AAP, which is yet to open its account in the Assam assembly, will be contesting the polls here without an alliance with any other opposition party | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Guwahati
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 15 2026 | 8:33 PM IST

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The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday announced its first list of 14 candidates, including its state vice-president Anurupa Dekaraja, for the Assam assembly elections to be held on April 9.

All the constituencies included on the list are located in the Brahmaputra valley.

Dekaraja will contest from the Guwahati Central seat and Renuka Timungpi from Bokajan.

Among other candidates named on the list, issued by AAP state prabhari Rajesh Sarma, are Achyut Das (Naoboicha), Tapan Gogoi (Sivasagar), Zahidul Islam Khan (Chenga), Ranjeet Boro (Nadua), Pallav Saikia (Titabor) and Jinna Amir Hussain (East Goalpara).

The AAP, which is yet to open its account in the Assam assembly, will be contesting the polls here without an alliance with any other opposition party.

 

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In the current 126-member assembly, the ruling BJP's strength is 64, while its allies AGP has nine MLAs, UPPL has seven, and the BPF has three members.

In the opposition camp, the Congress has 26 MLAs, AIUDF has 15 members, and the CPI(M) has one legislator. There is one Independent MLA as well.

The counting of votes will be on May 4.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Arvind Kejriwal AAP government Aam Aadmi Party

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First Published: Mar 15 2026 | 8:33 PM IST

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