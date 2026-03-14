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Home / Politics / Modi building false narrative about Bengal, acting as BJP campaigner: TMC

Modi building false narrative about Bengal, acting as BJP campaigner: TMC

She further alleged that the prime minister had ignored the concerns of farmers, noting that he did not visit the site of the farmers' protest near New Delhi in 2022

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2026 | 7:50 PM IST

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The TMC on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of building a "false narrative" about employment and the overall situation in West Bengal during his Brigade Parade Ground rally, alleging that he was acting as a BJP campaigner rather than the PM.

TMC MP Saayoni Ghosh told a press conference that while Modi claimed to have sanctioned thousands of crores for the state's development, the Centre had actually withheld around ₹2 lakh crore of dues to the state.

"Modiji has claimed he has sanctioned ₹18,000 crore to Bengal as a 'lollipop'. But in reality, he has blocked ₹2 lakh-crore dues to the state for various projects, from the 100 days' work scheme to housing for the poor and drinking water supply," she alleged.

 

"While Modi has failed to attend Parliament and address MPs for days, he is attending BJP meetings and coming regularly to the state before elections. He is behaving more as a BJP campaigner than the PM of the country," she claimed.

Ghosh also rejected Modi's remarks on employment in the state, claiming that West Bengal has one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country at 3.7 per cent.

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"BJP-ruled states like Uttarakhand top the unemployment figures," she claimed.

She further alleged that the prime minister had ignored the concerns of farmers, noting that he did not visit the site of the farmers' protest near New Delhi in 2022.

"The TMC government in West Bengal has provided minimum support price for products like potatoes to help farmers avoid distress sales. His narrative about Bengal falls flat," she said.

Minister Bratya Basu alleged that Modi's repeated references to "infiltrators", "Bangladeshis" and Rohingya were unsubstantiated claims.

"He failed to explain how many among the 58 lakh names missing from the electoral rolls were Rohingyas or Bangladeshis," Basu said, accusing the BJP of trying to polarise voters.

He said the prime minister's speech reflected the BJP's "divisive agenda" to pit communities against each other for electoral gains, adding that the "liberal and progressive-minded people of the state" would not be swayed by such rhetoric.

"He is acting more like a BJP leader peddling falsehood than a PM," he said.

Minister Shashi Panja, who was also present at the press meet, questioned the BJP's call for "parivartan", alleging that "hooligans sheltered by the BJP" had attacked her residence with an aim to kill her.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Mar 14 2026 | 7:50 PM IST

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