AAP launches 'Mai Bhi Kejriwal' signature campaign for citizen feedback

Under the campaign, AAP volunteers will take signatures of people on pamphlets by visiting all 2,600 polling station areas in the city as well as their opinion

AAP

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2023 | 5:00 PM IST
The AAP on Friday launched the 'Mai Bhi Kejriwal' signature campaign to get people's feedback on whether Arvind Kejriwal should resign as Delhi chief minister if he is arrested under a "conspiracy by the BJP".
Earlier this month, the Enforcement Directorate had summoned Kejriwal for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. The chief minister did not appear before the central agency, claiming that its summons was "illegal and politically motivated".
"The 'Main Bhi Kejriwal' signature campaign has been launched today. Under it, people's opinion is being taken on the way AAP leaders are being arrested, and if Arvind Kejriwal is arrested, whether he should resign or continue to run the government from jail," party leader Gopal Rai told reporters.
The Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi state convener also interacted with locals during the campaign launched from East Delhi's Laxmi Nagar assembly constituency.
"There is immense anger among the people regarding the arrest conspiracy by the BJP against Arvind Kejriwal ji. People are asking why does the BJP want to arrest a chief minister who has done so much good work for Delhi," Rai said in a post on X.
Under the campaign, AAP volunteers will take signatures of people on pamphlets by visiting all 2,600 polling station areas in the city as well as their opinion.

First Published: Dec 01 2023 | 5:00 PM IST

