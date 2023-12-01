Sensex (0.71%)
67461.22 + 472.78
Nifty (0.71%)
20275.10 + 141.95
Nifty Midcap (1.21%)
43429.30 + 520.40
Nifty Smallcap (0.94%)
6601.25 + 61.75
Nifty Bank (0.98%)
44915.90 + 434.15
Heatmap

WB BJP MLAs face charge of disrespecting national anthem, complaint lodged

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sobhondeb Chatterjee said the complaints were lodged on behalf of the Trinamool Congress Legislature Party

BJP

BJP

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2023 | 2:09 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Police complaints were lodged against 11 BJP MLAs of West Bengal charging them with disrespecting the national anthem during a sit-in on the assembly premises earlier this week.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sobhondeb Chatterjee said the complaints were lodged on behalf of the Trinamool Congress Legislature Party.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The TMC legislators led by party supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee were singing the national anthem on November 29 at the base of BR Ambedkar's statue before calling off a demonstration against the Centre's discriminatory attitude towards West Bengal.
The state's ruling party accused the BJP legislators of shouting anti-state government slogans and ringing bells while the anthem was sung barely 50 metres away.
The saffron party, however, asserted that even if the anthem was sung by TMC MLAs, it was being done in a very low volume, inaudible from their protest spot and alleged that efforts were on to frame them in fabricated charges.
"The BJP has shown scant respect to the national anthem and appropriate action is being initiated, senior minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said.
Assembly Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay also said that appropriate steps would be taken.
An assembly secretariat source said the Hare Street police station has registered FIRs against 11 BJP MLAs in this connection.
Video footage of the alleged incident has been submitted to the police, the source said.
Asked to comment, senior BJP leader and Siliguri MLA Shankar Ghosh told PTI that they did not realise that the national anthem was being sung.
"Our protest against the TMC's dictatorship and corruption was continuing and we were just a little distance away from the Ambedkar statue. Even if it was sung, it was being done in a very low volume. Why? Did they forget the lyrics of the national anthem? We do not need to learn patriotism from the TMC," he said.
Ghosh, one of the BJP MLAs against whom FIRs were lodged, alleged that the TMC was trying to frame them in fabricated charges to divert the attention of the people.

Also Read

WATCH: WC 2023 anthem 'Dil Jashn Bole' is out! check previous songs here

Bengal under TMC known for crimes, anti-national activities, says BJP

Amit Shah's remarks on Bengal rural polls distasteful, insensitive: TMC

BJP chief Nadda compares Bengal rural poll violence to turmoil of partition

11 people killed as rural West Bengal votes in panchayat polls: Official

Rahul's aircraft denied landing permission at Naval airport: Congress

INDIA bloc eyeing 13 of 14 Lok Sabha seats from Jharkhand in 2024: Soren

Congress will get clear majority in Madhya Pradesh, says Digvijaya Singh

Nothing pending: Sitharaman rejects Karnataka govt charges on fund dues

State govts vs Governors saga takes new twists with SC's intervention

The BJP's Darjeeling MLA, Neeraj Zimba, said, "We could not hear any song. Our protests were on at that time but it seems the charges were deliberately made.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : West Bengal BJP MLAs BJP TMC Communist Left

First Published: Dec 01 2023 | 2:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTata Tech IPO Allotment Grand Theft Auto trilogyBank holidays in DecemberIPL media rightsGold-Silver Price TodayTop 5 Upcoming Bollywood Movies

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon