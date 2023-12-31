Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

AAP's National Executive meeting to be held today via video conferencing

The meeting holds significant importance as it is being held amidst the 3rd notice by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) to CM Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party

The meeting has been called after AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's return to the national capital from Vipassana | Photo: Twitter

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2023 | 7:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Executive and National Council meeting of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will be held on Sunday (December 31) via video conferencing, the party said on Saturday.
The meeting has been called after AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's return to the national capital from Vipassana.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The meeting holds significant importance as it is being held amidst the 3rd notice by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) to CM Kejriwal.
Kejriwal returned to Delhi on Saturday after 10 days of Vipassana meditation at Hoshiarpur in Punjab.
"Returned today after 10 days of Vipassana meditation. This sadhana gives immense peace. From today onwards, we will again start serving the public with new energy," CM Kejriwal said in a post on X.
CM Kejriwal was on Vipassana meditation from December 19.
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann accompanied the Delhi CM while leaving the Vipassana meditation centre in Hoshiarpur.
As per official sources, Kejriwal is likely to appear before the Enforcement Directorate on January 3 in connection with the excise policy case.
Earlier on December 22, ED issued a third summons to CM Kejriwal in connection with the excise policy case, asking him to appear before the agency on January 3.
Kejriwal was issued the second summons by the ED on December 18, asking him to depose at the federal agency's office on December 21, which the Chief Minister skipped.
The Delhi CM was first called by the central agency to appear on November 2, but he did not depose, alleging that the notice was "vague, motivated and unsustainable in law."
He further alleged that the said summons appeared to be politically motivated and issued for extraneous considerations.
CM Kejriwal was also summoned by the CBI in April this year in connection with the case.
Kejriwal was not named as an accused in the first information report (FIR) filed by the CBI on August 17, last year.
In February 2023, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI for alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi's new excise policy. The policy was withdrawn amid allegations of foul play by the opposition.

Also Read

AAP holds protest against action of central agencies against its leaders

AAP claims BJP wants to finish party, after Kejriwal summoned by ED

Delhi pollution: "Kejriwal's criminal neglect is killing," slams BJP

GST Council Meeting 2023 Highlights: Here are the key points to know

38 party NDA, brought to you by ED: AAP's Raghav Chadha takes swipe at BJP

Three Naga groups approach Centre over decades-old political issue

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slams Centre over high petrol, diesel prices

Pawan Kalyan writes to PM over Rs 35,141 cr 'scam' in Andhra housing scheme

Cong cries foul over BJP nominee for Karanpur poll's induction as Raj min

Rajasthan cabinet: 22 MLAs sworn in as ministers in Bhajanlal Sharma govt

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Aam Aadmi Party Enforcement Directorate Bhagwant Mann

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 31 2023 | 7:02 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTata Coffee-Tata Consumer MergerIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVirat KohliInterim Budget 2024Yash Raj Films RevenueBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon