Address issues raised by OBC leaders on hunger strike: BJP leader Munde

The protesters, from various OBC outfits, have sought the scrapping of the government's draft notification of 'sage soyare'

Pankaja Munde

Munde said, "The government should not discriminate among protestors. Everyone has the right to be heard and treated fairly." | Image:X@Pankajamunde

Press Trust of India Jalna
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2024 | 4:36 PM IST

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Pankaja Munde on Monday asked the Maharashtra government to seriously address the issues being raised by OBC protesters Laxman Hake and Navnath Waghmare, who have been on a hunger strike here for the past five days.
The protesters, from various OBC outfits, have sought the scrapping of the government's draft notification of 'sage soyare' (blood relatives) in connection with giving Kunbi certificates to Marathas to allow the community members to avail quota benefits.

Taking to social media platform X, Munde expressed concern over the unequal treatment of protestors and urged the government to ensure equal rights for all.
 
Pointing out to the deteriorating health of Hake and Waghmre, who have refused to even drink water, Munde said, "The government should not discriminate among protestors. Everyone has the right to be heard and treated fairly."

Hake alleged the state government was giving preferential treatment to Manoj Jarange, who is leading a stir for quota for the Maratha community, while ignoring those from the Other Backward Classes (OBC).
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : BJP Maharashtra government OBC reservation OBC quota

First Published: Jun 17 2024 | 4:36 PM IST

