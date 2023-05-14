close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

After defeat, PM, HM should focus on restoring peace in Manipur: Congress

NECCC said that after the defeat in the Karnataka Assembly polls, Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Shah should follow 'Raj Dharma' and focus on restoring peace in violence-hit Manipur

IANS Guwahati
Congress

Congress

2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2023 | 7:14 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The North East Congress Coordination Committee (NECCC) said on Saturday that after the defeat in the Karnataka Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah should follow 'Raj Dharma' and focus on restoring peace in violence-hit Manipur by undoing all the 'gaffes' it made in the recent past to polarise the polity of the state.

NECCC General Secretary Diganta Chaudhury said that the Karnataka mandate amply reflects that the people of the southern state have embraced the politics of love over of the politics of hatred and squarely voted for social harmony and economic growth.

The Congress entered the election fray on issues faced by the common people, such as unemployment, corruption, price rise etc., while the "double-engine" BJP government relied on sheer money power and communal politics, Chaudhury said in a statement.

"The NECCC compliments former Congress President Rahul Gandhi whose Bharat Jodo Yatra has played a catalysing role in establishing the supremacy of love over hatred and the need for establishing social harmony, which would propel the country towards economic prosperity," the statement said.

"NECCC also conveys its deep thankfulness to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, all KPCC leaders and other Congress leaders who were an integral part of the entire Congress strategy and campaign for leading the party to a resounding victory in the state," it added.

The NECCC also extended its congratulations to the electorate of Karnataka for "comprehensively defeating the divisive and polarisation politics of the BJP".

Also Read

Tribal protest in Manipur turns violent; curfew imposed, internet suspended

Shielding governance failure will not resolve Manipur's problems

Manipur violence: Long-standing issue of ST status for Meitei torches state

Manipur violence: Shah speaks to CMs of neighbouring states; holds 2 VCs

54 dead in Manipur violence, Imphal peaceful, most shops, markets open

K'taka polls: Cong, CPI(M) say results show public sentiment against BJP

Thank people for giving us an opportunity to serve them: Amit Shah

Cong to hold K'taka legislature party meeting on Sunday, decision on CM

Karnataka polls: BJP accepts people's mandate with humility, says Nadda

Corruption was main issue in Karnataka, it helped Congress: Sachin Pilot

As per the Election Commission of India data on Saturday night, the Congress returned to power in Karnataka by winning 136 seats in the 224-member state assembly. The BJP won 65 seats while the Janata Dal (Secular) secured 19 seats.

--IANS

sc/arm

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Amit Shah Karnataka Assembly elections Congress BJP Manipur violence

First Published: May 14 2023 | 7:14 AM IST

Latest News

View More

After defeat, PM, HM should focus on restoring peace in Manipur: Congress

Congress
2 min read

K'taka polls: Cong, CPI(M) say results show public sentiment against BJP

Congress
5 min read

Thank people for giving us an opportunity to serve them: Amit Shah

Amit Shah
2 min read

Cong to hold K'taka legislature party meeting on Sunday, decision on CM

Congress
2 min read

Karnataka polls: BJP accepts people's mandate with humility, says Nadda

(From left) MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP President JP Nadda, and MP BJP President V D Sharma.
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Karnataka elections 2023: The men and women behind the Congress success

Congress
4 min read

Karnataka elections: JD(S) heading for one of its worst performances

HD Kumaraswamy, Karnataka elections, Karnataka election results
4 min read

#PayCM to 5 guarantees: How Cong took lead in setting agenda in Karnataka

Congress
3 min read

Karnataka elections: AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge wins back Gulbarga

Mallikarjun Kharge, Karnataka elections, karnataka election results
2 min read

Congress registers emphatic win in Karnataka as BJP, JD(S) are swept aside

Congress
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateKarnataka elections results 2023 LIVE

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon