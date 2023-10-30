We have to remove this corrupt govt: JP Nadda at BJP protest in Kerala

Bharatiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda on Monday joined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) protest against the Kerala government and said "This government is trying to sabotage the central government's schemes."

Addressing the people, JP Nadda said "This government is involved in enhancing alcohol consumption. They are here to protect illegal alcohol distribution. This government is also trying to sabotage the central government's schemes. PM Modi had given sanction to provide 70 lakh tap connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission, but the Pinarayi Vijayan government has only been able to provide 12 lakh tap connections. PM Modi had given sanction for NH-66, where we are going to make six lanes, but the present government is trying to create obstacles by not giving land."

He further targeted the Kerala government over weak law and order in the state.

"We introduced Ayushman Bharat. We gave 5 lakh rupees to 2 lakh people coverage. But here in Kerala there is corruption. If I talk about law and order situation, rapes are taking place, there is insensitivity towards women. There has been corruption in the field of education, in the recruitment process, in the field of health, corruption in the field of transport. Right from top to bottom, this government is involved in corruption. UDF and LDF are two sides of the same coin. Both are corrupt. They are not here to serve the people, but only to serve themselves," JP Nadda said.

"When BJP, which is the nationalist force, comes to power Kerala will be part of the mainstream and will move forward," he added.

He also mentioned the participation of Hamas leader Khaled Mashal's virtual participation in a pro-Palestine rally at Mallapuram in Kerala.

"Recently, a Hamas leader joined a programme virtually in Kerala. This government was silent on this. You are bringing a bad name to the land of Gods, Kerala. Pinaraya Vijayan you have to go," Nadda said.

"This Dharna has been very successful, I would like to thank every leader of NDA. We have to remove this corrupt government," the BJP president added.

Also Read BJP chief Nadda chairs regional consultative meeting in Hyderabad Nadda to address public rally in Telangana today to highlight achievements Want to take their families ahead, not country: JP Nadda attacks Oppn bloc Nadda to address BJP's mega rally in Tripura to mark 9-years of Modi-govt Karnataka Assembly polls: BJP president Nadda to release manifesto tomorrow Ahead of electoral bond hearing, Chidambaram slams BJP on fund raising Kerala under CM Vijayan tolerant towards radical elements: Chandrasekhar BJP demands Kejriwal's resignation after SC rejects Sisodia's bail plea Where are your anti-collision devices: Adhir slams Centre over AP accident Mizoram polls: PM Modi cancels campaign trip to state, Amit Shah to step in

Earlier, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan alleged that the BJP had a communal agenda and was spreading poison.

"Those who're poisonous will keep spitting poison...one of the Union Minister made a statement that I am doing appeasement politics and protesting against Israel...he is a minister and he should give some minimum respect to the investigating agencies, the probe is underway...in such a serious incident, at such an early stage, they are making such statements targeting a few set of people," Kerala CM said.

He further said the BJP's comments are based on their communal agenda but Kerala doesn't have such an agenda, Kerala always stood against communalism.