Agniveer scheme against youths of country, says Rahul Gandhi in Bihar

Centre neglecting 73 pc of population that belongs to marginalised sections of society: Rahul

Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2024 | 4:24 PM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday claimed that the Narendra Modi government at the Centre was neglecting 73 per cent of the country's population, which belongs to marginalised sections of the society.
 
Addressing the 'Jan Vishwas Rally' organised by the RJD here, Gandhi, in an apparent reference to the BJP, alleged that "one party" was trying to create hatred among people but "we are offering 'nafrat ke bazaar mein mohabbat' (love in the market of hatred)".
 
He alleged that injustice is being meted out to farmers, youths and downtrodden in the country.
 
"The Centre is neglecting 73 per cent of the population that belongs to marginalised sections of the society," Gandhi said.
 
Referring to the Agnipath recruitment scheme, the implementation of which saw protests in Bihar, the Congress leader asserted that the initiative was against the youths of the country.
 
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, speaking on the occasion, claimed that the INDIA bloc will win the maximum number of seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
 
He said that the opposition leaders were not scared of central agencies such as ED, CBI and I-T, which were being "misused against them".
 
"For the prosperity of the country and to protect the Constitution, the Modi government must be voted out," he added. 

Rahul Gandhi Narendra Modi rjd Congress Lok Sabha Lok Sabha elections

First Published: Mar 03 2024 | 3:59 PM IST

