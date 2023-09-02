Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.86%)
65387.16 + 555.75
Nifty (0.94%)
19435.30 + 181.50
Nifty Smallcap (1.61%)
5709.70 + 90.30
Nifty Midcap (0.84%)
39445.60 + 326.95
Nifty Bank (1.02%)
44436.10 + 446.95
Heatmap

Governance in Rajasthan absent: Nadda on video of woman paraded naked

He added, "Every single day, there is an instance of harassment against women. The people of Rajasthan will teach the state Government a lesson"

BJP National President, JP Nadda, BJP Office Bearers' meeting

A 21-year-old tribal woman was allegedly stripped naked and paraded in a village in Pratapgarh district by her husband, police said after a video of the incident surfaced online

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2023 | 9:44 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday lashed out at the Congress-led Rajasthan government over the alleged incident of a tribal woman being paraded naked, saying governance in the state is "totally absent" while the chief minister and his colleagues are busy in factional fight.
Nadda said on X, "The video from Pratapgarh, Rajasthan is shocking. What is worse is governance in Rajasthan is totally absent. The CM and Ministers are busy settling factional squabbles, and the remaining time is spent appeasing one dynasty in Delhi. It's no wonder the issue of women's safety is being completely ignored in the state."

He added, "Every single day, there is an instance of harassment against women. The people of Rajasthan will teach the state Government a lesson."

A 21-year-old tribal woman was allegedly stripped naked and paraded in a village in Pratapgarh district by her husband, police said after a video of the incident surfaced online.
Director General of Police (DGP) Umesh Mishra said the in-laws of the woman kidnapped her and took her to their village where the incident took place. Her in-laws were annoyed as she was staying with another man, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Nadda to address public rally in Telangana today to highlight achievements

BJP appoints MLA Rajeev Bindal as party chief in Himachal Pradesh

PM Modi has changed political culture of the country: BJP's J P Nadda

J P Nadda to chair meeting of BJP's OBC MP today in national capital

Indians feel proud: JP Nadda on Papua New Guinea PM touching PM Modi's feet

BJP to gain from Tipra Motha's decision to not contest bypolls: Tripura CM

One Nation, One Election not practical in Indian democratic system: Tharoor

One Nation One Election: Govt appoints panel, Oppn questions BJP's motive

Gehlot trying to derail probe into Sanjivani society scam: Shekhawat

'One Nation, One Election' will have positive impact on economy: Tomar

Topics : Jagat Prakash Nadda BJP rajasthan Rajasthan government governance Crime against women

First Published: Sep 02 2023 | 9:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesReliance RetailICC World Cup TicketsLPG Gas Cylinders PriceGST CollectionMotorola G84 5G Launch in India

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon