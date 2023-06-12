BJP promotes implementation of welfare schemes, targets Cong for corruption

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has been promoting the achievements of the Modi government for 9 years, has once again targeted the Congress over corruption. It claimed that the Modi government has implemented various welfare schemes during the last 9 years.

On Monday, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya tweeted, "Jan Dhan, Mobile and Aadhaar have brought the government's money directly to the people. In the last 9 years, 29 lakh crores collected out of various welfare schemes have been directly deposited in the accounts of the people, unlike Congress busy with corruption".

"After 2014, the Indian economy has been continuously strengthening and also, in the last 9 years, the Modi government has strengthened the banks by cleaning their balance sheet, by implementing the strong tax system of 'GST' in India."

"India has become the fifth largest economy in the world. It is advancing in every aspect", Malviya said.

Describing India as the bright spot of the global economy, Malviya claims that today the world is looking towards India with a positive outlook, and that looking forward, India has a bright future under the Modi government.

--IANS

