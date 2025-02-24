Monday, February 24, 2025 | 07:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Akhilesh slams CM for Maha Kumbh arrangements, calls it double-blunder govt

Akhilesh slams CM for Maha Kumbh arrangements, calls it double-blunder govt

He accused the state government of being interested in marketing and trying to brush up its image even as people faced inconveniences

Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh

He said faith of people increased due to remarks of Chief Minister that preparations are being made to for one billion pilgrims | (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 7:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday targeted Yogi Adityanath government over arrangements for Maha Kumbh, stating that all the people of the country associated with religious activities should review how the religious event was conducted and alleged that devotees felt "hurt" compared to experiences in the past.

He accused the state government of being interested in "marketing" and trying to brush up its image even as people faced inconveniences.

He said faith of people increased due to remarks of Chief Minister that preparations are being made to for one billion pilgrims. Yadav said noted personalities came to take a dip at the Sangam which also encouraged people to come to Prayagraj in large numbers.

 

He dubbed the Uttar Pradesh government as the "double-blunder" government, pointing to the claims and counter-claims about pollution levels in Sangam in Prayagraj.

"The trust of all the devotees who came to Kumbh increased when the Chief Minister said that we had made preparations for the arrival of 100 crore people for Maha Kumbh... When people saw that big, rich and renowned people were being invited, their trust increased... The biggest lie is that it (Maha Kumbh) is happening after 144 years," he told reporters here.

Also Read

Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh

Akhilesh Yadav to gift Kumbh study to Yogi, says 'lessons to be learned'

Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh

'People are raising questions': Akhilesh on Mahakumbh faecal contamination

Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh

'CM has nothing to do with language, progress': Akhilesh Yadav hits CM Yogi

Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh

'Targeted Budget, focused on rich, big people': Akhilesh Yadav in Lok Sabha

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Budget Session highlights: After tax cuts, all eyes on Finance Bill, new Income Tax Bill

"This is not a double-engine government... This is a 'double blunder' government ...", the SP chief added.

He also expressed concern over the January 29 stampede at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, which resulted in 30 casualities.

He said Kumbh takes place every twelve years. "This is nothing new, but the BJP invested so much money, did so much publicity, invited people, and after that, left them," the SP chief said.

"What kind of arrangement has the government made? People could not get food anywhere, people lost their lives in the stampede, accidents are happening...I would say the dates should be extended, many people have not taken a bath yet...," Akhilesh Yadav said.

The Mahakumbh Mela, which started on January 13, will conclude on February 26 coinciding with Maha Shivratri.

Akhilesh Yadav also slammed the BJP over the handling of the economy.

"Poor people are not able to understand what this game of million trillion is...The promises that were made to the people that their income would be double, youth would get new jobs, and businesses and big industries are set up, everything has failed," Yadav alleged.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PremiumUnion Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, along with Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, interacting with makhana-producing farmers in Darbhanga on Sunday. (PHOTO: X@CHOUHANSHIVRAJ)

Makhananomics spices up Bihar's political battle ahead of Assembly polls

Premiumstate revenue, state fiscal deficit

UP, Gujarat, Odisha continue fiscal consolidation despite populist schemes

Budget 2025: Charting a new growth path amid excess capacity, FDI concerns

Ruling, opposition parties prepare for Jharkhand assembly face-off

haryana elections, Rahul Gandhi

Cong promises clean, green Haryana for civic polls, releases manifesto

Omar Abdullah, Omar, Farooq Abdullah

Omar-led NC govt committed to empowering Sikhs in J-K: Farooq Abdullah

Topics : Samajwadi Party Yogi Adityanath Akhilesh Yadav Maha Kumbh Mela

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 7:04 AM IST

Explore News

History of India-Pakistan MatchIND vs PAK Match Pitch ReportOPPO Launches Find N5Ind vs Pak Live ScoreLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayManchester City vs Liverpool live Match TimeIndia vs Pakistan Playing 11shami injury NewsInd vs Pak Playing 11
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon