'People are raising questions': Akhilesh on Mahakumbh faecal contamination

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav

A day after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath dismissed concerns over faecal contamination in the waters of Triveni Sangam, where people in multitudes are taking a dip during the ongoing MahaKumbh, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday alluded to an alleged conspiracy to keep the news of actual pollution away from the public.

Yadav took to his X platform to post a news segment on the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) report to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) about the water quality of rivers with respect to Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD). As per the report, during monitoring conducted on January 12-13, 2025, the river water quality did not meet the bathing criteria at most locations.

 

"This news came to light when the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) told the National Green Tribunal that the water of Ganga ji in Prayagraj is 'contaminated with sewage'. In Lucknow, on the floor of the House, this report was refuted as false and it was said that everything is 'under control'," the SP chief said in a post on X.

Yadav further alleged that after the assembly address of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, the 'janta' asked if this was 'contempt' of a report of a government authority.

"Actually, the people of Lucknow meant that there is control on the media to prevent the spread of the news of 'polluted water'. The public is asking whether, like 'contempt of court', a case can be filed against someone for 'contempt of a government board or authority'?" Akhilesh Yadav's post added.

Yesterday, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister speaking on the floor of the State assembly stating that continuous monitoring and purification processes is done to ensure the quality of the water at the Triveni Sangam Nose, the point where the Ganga meets the Yamuna and Saraswati rivers.

Addressing the state Assembly, the chief minister said, "Questions are being raised about the quality of the water (at Triveni) ... All the pipes and the drains in and around Sangam have been taped, and the water is being released only after purification."

CM Yogi emphasized that the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) is regularly assessing the water quality at Sangam.

"As per today's reports, the amount of BOD near Sangam is less than 3, and the Dissolved Oxygen is around 8-9. This means that the Sangam water is suitable not just for bathing but also for 'Aachman'," he said.

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 12:01 PM IST

