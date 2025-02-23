Sunday, February 23, 2025 | 11:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Politics / Ruling, opposition parties prepare for Jharkhand assembly face-off

Ruling, opposition parties prepare for Jharkhand assembly face-off

He also alleged that incidents of paper leaks were earlier confined to recruitment tests only, but now it is happening even in board examinations

Press Trust of India Ranchi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2025 | 11:28 PM IST

The budget session of the Jharkhand Assembly is set to commence on Monday, as the opposition gears up in its efforts to corner the state government over issues around alleged examination paper leaks, claims of corruption and unemployment.

The assembly session will conclude on March 27. The state budget for the 2025-26 fiscal will be tabled on March 3.

BJP's Hatia MLA Naveen Jaiswal, after a legislature party meeting here, said, "The people gave their mandate to the JMM-Congress- RJD alliance, but that is being disrespected now. The state government forgot all the promises made to the people of Jharkhand after winning the election.

 

Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi chaired the meeting.

"We have decided to question the government on several public issues such as paper leak, rising corruption and unemployment," said Jaiswal.

He also alleged that incidents of paper leaks were earlier confined to recruitment tests only, but now it is happening even in board examinations.

"This government is playing with the future of students," Jaiswal alleged.

Meanwhile, members belonging to the ruling alliance also held a meeting on Sunday to discuss strategies for the session.

During the meeting chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, all members were asked to be prepared for logical replies to the questions of the opposition, a leader of a ruling coalition said.

RJD MLA Suresh Paswan asserted that they are ready to reply to all questions of the opposition in the House.

"We have not only made promises to people but also fulfilled them. We have been working for the welfare of the people of Jharkhand, Rural Development Minister Deepika Pandey Singh said.

This will be the first budget of the Hemant Soren-led government since the alliance won the assembly polls in November last year.

Topics : Election Commission of India Jharkhand Assembly Elections Opposition parties Budget 2025

First Published: Feb 23 2025 | 11:28 PM IST

